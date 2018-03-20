Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs leaves Democratic Party

The Mayor spoke Tuesday about the change and what it could mean for his political future. Source: WLBT

The Mayor of Vicksburg is no longer a member of the Democratic Party.

George Flaggs has switched his party affiliation.

The Mayor spoke Tuesday about the change and what it could mean for his political future.

“I am a chess player not a checker player," said Mayor George Flaggs. "When you are in politics you have to be very flexible and effective.”

Mayor Flaggs is now an Independent. After weeks of speculation, he made the big announcement Tuesday afternoon on his birthday.

“I believe this will translate into a movement across the state and people will start voting for the best person and not the best party,” said Flaggs.

For more than 30 years, Flaggs has identified as a Democrat, especially during his time as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Flaggs said the switch allows him to more effectively serve the city of Vicksburg. He also wants to work more effectively on both sides of the aisle.

“There are some views from Republicans, as relates to fiscal, conservative, economic principles, that I agree with," explained Flaggs. "There are some things on social issues as for civil rights that I believe in and agree with the Democratic Party.”

Flaggs is also currently considering a run for higher office. He plans to make a final decision by May.

Although some folks are not in favor of this party switch, Flaggs believes he is making the best decision for his future.

“When you gain power and position, it always brings about haters and people that disagree with you, but that's part of the process," said Flaggs. I am not offended by people disagreeing with my policy, I want them to respect me as a man.”

