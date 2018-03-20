Mississippi woman headed back to death row

A federal appeals court is sending a Mississippi woman back to death row, reinstating a murder conviction previously overturned by federal judges.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in a 9-5 decision that allegations of racial bias in jury selection were insufficient and shouldn't have led to Lisa Jo Chamberlin's sentence being reversed.
The case involves a grisly 2004 double murder for which Chamberlin was convicted. She challenged the prosecution's striking of some black candidates from the jury that convicted her in the Hattiesburg murders of Linda Heintzelman and Heintzelman's boyfriend, Vernon Hulett.
Last March, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit voted 2-1 to grant Chamberlin a new trial. But the full 15-member court granted the state's request for a rehearing.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.
(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...
The brother of the 19-year-old man who has confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested authorities arrested him for trespassing on the campus.More >>
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...
Authorities say a package bomb has exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, hurting 1 person, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening "percussion-type" injury from the blast.More >>
