Mississippi has history of restricting abortion, legal battles

Mississippi has a history of restricting abortions in the state.

House Bill 1510, which bans abortions after 15 weeks, is currently facing a legal challenge.

Governor Phil Bryant signed a bill in 2012 that would require physicians at the state's only abortion clinic, The Jackson Women's Health Organization, to have admitting privileges at local hospitals.

The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2014 that the law to close the clinic was unconstitutional.

Two years later the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Mississippi's appeal.

In 2014, the state banned abortions after 20 weeks, or just over four and a half months.

Four years later lawmakers pass and the governor signs a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks, or nearly three and a half months.

Residents of Mississippi have had different reactions to the new law.

"I think that's just absolutely horrible," said Nettie Stowers of Jackson. "Women deserve the opportunity to make decisions for themselves about their own body in conjunction with their doctor."

"The weeks is a good idea, but at the same time hopefully people will have a better alternative than that in itself," said Jackson resident Otto Bragg.

Mississippi Native Hester Manguson said, "I think abortions at any time should be between a woman and her doctor."

"I agree with Governor Phil Bryant," replied Raven Thompson of Jackson. "I'm not for abortion. I think you know 15 weeks is long enough. I really don't agree with that. I would say no abortion period, but if you just have to, like he said in cases of emergencies."

"I really don't know the medical term or if a baby is really fully developed at the many weeks, but if it's not I have no issue with it," said Greenville resident Troy Wesley.

"I just think that women ought to have a choice," said Tom Robinson of Brookhaven.

Abortion became a constitutional right in 1973 in the case U.S. Supreme Court case of Roe v. Wade.

