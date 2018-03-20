Brandon native Gardner Minshew transferring to Washington State - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brandon native Gardner Minshew transferring to Washington State

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
A former Brandon Bulldog will head to the Pac 12 for his final season of college football. Gardner Minshew announced Tuesday that he would play at Washington State this coming season.

Minshew started 5 games for East Carolina in 2017. He led ECU in completions (174), attempts (304), passing yards (2,140) and passing touchdowns (16) as a junior. Minshew established school and American Athletic Conference single-game records with a 52-of-68, 463-yard performance at Houston on Nov. 4.

He won a NJCAA national championship at Northwest back in 2015.

Gardner is getting up to speed with Washington State's Air Raid offense. I spotted him this morning at Jackson State practice learning the scheme from Tigers offensive coordinator Hal Mumme. Hal has taught the Air Raid to countless coaches including Cougars head coach Mike Leach.

Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman reports that Minshew will arrive in Pullman May 7th.

