Brandon native Gardner Minshew transferring to Washington State

A former Brandon Bulldog will head to the Pac 12 for his final season of college football. Gardner Minshew announced Tuesday that he would play at Washington State this coming season.

Proud to announce that I’ll be playing my last year of college ball at Washington State! Thank you to God for His many blessings, Coach Leach for this opportunity, and my family for their unwavering support. Go Cougs! pic.twitter.com/il77UHco0T — Gardner Minshew (@GardnerMinshew5) March 20, 2018

Minshew started 5 games for East Carolina in 2017. He led ECU in completions (174), attempts (304), passing yards (2,140) and passing touchdowns (16) as a junior. Minshew established school and American Athletic Conference single-game records with a 52-of-68, 463-yard performance at Houston on Nov. 4.

He won a NJCAA national championship at Northwest back in 2015.

Gardner is getting up to speed with Washington State's Air Raid offense. I spotted him this morning at Jackson State practice learning the scheme from Tigers offensive coordinator Hal Mumme. Hal has taught the Air Raid to countless coaches including Cougars head coach Mike Leach.

Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman reports that Minshew will arrive in Pullman May 7th.

Minshew now not going to #Bama. Will get to WSU May 7. #ECU grad transfer QB eligible immediately, threw for 2,140 yards & had a 16-7 TD-INT ratio last year. #WAZZU has a huge need at QB. Minshew would’ve given Bama good depth chart insurance if Hurts or Tui opted to transfer. https://t.co/aXSfc4VdWQ — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 20, 2018

