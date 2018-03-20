Mississippians react to news of U.S. Senate appointment

For those of you who follow Mississippi politics, Hyde-Smith's appointment to the U.S. Senate will not be the first time she's broken barriers.

READ MORE: Mississippi governor to appoint state's first female U.S. senator to Senate vacancy

In 1999, Hyde-Smith began working as a state senator for District 39.

She became the first woman in Mississippi to be appointed as Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce in 2011.

During her time as AG Commissioner, Hyde-Smith advocated for right-to-farm legislation and fought for private property rights.

“I think she’s been a good public servant and I think it’s a very positive image for Mississippi to have a woman senator,” said Madison resident Gus Argrett. “Somebody has to be first and hopefully she won’t be the last one. I’ve got one over here that’s working to be a page. Who knows, she might be inspired to be one, one day.”

RELATED: Thad Cochran resigns: Here's what happens next

Many Mississippians on Tuesday were supportive of Governor Bryant’s decision.

"I think It’s a good appointment with her past legislative experience,” said Brett Nopper. “I think she was a former Democrat also, so I think that shows her ability to work with both sides.”

WLBT reached out to the Governor’s office for more information about the future of the AG Commissioner position but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.