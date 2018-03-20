Mississippi Valley kicks off spring practice under new head coach Vincent Dancy

Mississippi Valley kicked off spring practice as the sun was rising Tuesday. The Delta Devils held a 6:00am workout, the first under new head coach Vincent Dancy.

The JSU alum served as MVSU's defensive coordinator the last two seasons. Dancy was promoted to head coach in January.

"Basically it's a totally different staff," Dancy told the Delta News. "Especially from the D-line position, linebacker position, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, offensive line coach. So everybody is totally new, so that's why I'm very patient with the guys. Knowing that they gotta get adjusted not only to their coaches, but the new offense and the new defense."

Early Risers: @MVSUFOOTBALL kicks off spring practice at 6:00 AM under new coach—Vincent Dancy pic.twitter.com/VW3pHq4Zxz — Delta Sports (@TheDeltaSports) March 20, 2018

Mississippi Valley will hold their spring game on Saturday, April 14th.

