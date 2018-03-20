Mississippi Valley kicks off spring practice under new head coac - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi Valley kicks off spring practice under new head coach Vincent Dancy

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: The Delta News

Mississippi Valley kicked off spring practice as the sun was rising Tuesday. The Delta Devils held a 6:00am workout, the first under new head coach Vincent Dancy.

The JSU alum served as MVSU's defensive coordinator the last two seasons. Dancy was promoted to head coach in January.

"Basically it's a totally different staff," Dancy told the Delta News. "Especially from the D-line position, linebacker position, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, offensive line coach. So everybody is totally new, so that's why I'm very patient with the guys. Knowing that they gotta get adjusted not only to their coaches, but the new offense and the new defense."

Mississippi Valley will hold their spring game on Saturday, April 14th.

