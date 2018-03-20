Laquita Roy, 40 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Laquita Roy, 40

Posted by C.J. LeMaster, Chief Investigative Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Laquita Roy, 40 Laquita Roy, 40
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Laquita Roy, a 40-year-old black woman, was found dead on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in her home on Badger Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Corporal Colendula Green said a former JPD officer discovered Roy's body inside her garage.

Green said the shooting took place shortly after 11:30.

Family members said Roy was not the intended target.

They believe the victim was struck by a stray bullet from a shooting that happened across the street, as evidenced by several bullet holes visible in that house's front window and garage.

Investigators are interviewing a possible suspect, captured on Dixon Road by Clinton police, driving a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    More >>

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    More >>

  • Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:47:07 GMT
    Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    More >>

    Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly