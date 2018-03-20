Laquita Roy, 40

Laquita Roy, a 40-year-old black woman, was found dead on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in her home on Badger Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Corporal Colendula Green said a former JPD officer discovered Roy's body inside her garage.

Green said the shooting took place shortly after 11:30.

Family members said Roy was not the intended target.

They believe the victim was struck by a stray bullet from a shooting that happened across the street, as evidenced by several bullet holes visible in that house's front window and garage.

Investigators are interviewing a possible suspect, captured on Dixon Road by Clinton police, driving a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.