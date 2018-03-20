MSU heading to MSG: Mississippi State routs Louisville, advances to NIT semifinals

Quinndary Weatherspoon feasted on Louisville Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Velma Jackson alum had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Mississippi State routed the Cardinals 79-56. Ben Howland's crew shot 47 percent from the field in the victory.

FINAL | NEW YORK, HERE WE COME!!! BULLDOGS WIN, BULLDOGS WIN, 79-56!!! #HailState?? pic.twitter.com/YkTzsShEUN — MSU Men's Basketball ?? (@HailStateMBK) March 21, 2018

MSU heads to MSG for the first time since 2007. The Bulldogs will face Penn State on March 27th at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff will be at 6pm or 8pm Central Time, the game will be televised on ESPN.

