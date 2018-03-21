Coming up on WLBT: Governor Bryant makes historic appointment

She'll be Mississippi's first female U.S. Senator. We'll have a live report on the appointment of Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The Magnolia State's new abortion ban law is on hold for now after a judge blocked it following an emergency hearing. We'll have reaction from residents.

The MSU Lady Bulldogs continue to make waves; we'll tell you how about a historic moment coming up for the men's basketball team.

See you in 10.

~Joy