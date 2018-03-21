Coming up on WLBT: Governor Bryant makes historic appointment

She'll be Mississippi's first female U.S. Senator. We'll have a live report on the appointment of Cindy Hyde-Smith.
The Magnolia State's new abortion ban law is on hold for now after a judge blocked it following an emergency hearing. We'll have reaction from residents.
The MSU Lady Bulldogs continue to make waves; we'll tell you how about a historic moment coming up for the men's basketball team.
See you in 10.
~Joy
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
A 16-year-old girl, who authorities said had some type of relationship with the shooter, was critically injured and a 14-year-old boy was also wounded.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Incredible police body cam video captured the moments Shaker Heights police officers saved a choking baby from a car parked in the middle of a busy intersection.More >>
Watch as the WBRC drone flies above JSU and shows damage across campus.More >>
