Kindergarten registration begins in Clinton Public Schools

Pre-registration for kindergarten in Clinton will be held April 17 for students entering kindergarten in August 2018.

The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Clinton Park Elementary School.

Registration packets will be available at the school on April 9.

Parents are also asked to complete online registration through InfoSnap, CPSD's online registration portal. InfoSnap will be open to incoming kindergarten students on April 9 via the school district website.

For more information, Contact Clinton Park at 601-924-5205.

