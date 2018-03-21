Mayor Lumumba and wife announce birth of daughter - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mayor Lumumba and wife announce birth of daughter

Mayor Lumumba and First Lady Ebony Lumumba announced the birth of their daughter Wednesday morning.

Her name is Nubia Ngozi Lumumba which means "Beautiful Blessing". 

Nubia was born at 8:09 a.m. and weighs 8 lbs and 1 ounce and both mom and baby are doing well.

