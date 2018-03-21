Gov. Bryant appoints Cindy Hyde-Smith to U.S. Senate

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant appointed State Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to Senate Wednesday. The announcement took place at the Military Memorial Museum at the Old Train Depot in Brookhaven.

Governor Bryant said, “Commissioner Hyde-Smith has worked tirelessly on behalf of the men and women in agriculture, Mississippi’s largest industry and a treasured way of life in our state,” Gov. Bryant said. “Her intellect, compassion, toughness and determination to get things done exemplify everything Mississippi needs in the United States Senate. I know she will continue to faithfully serve every Mississippian in her new role.”

Hyde-Smith will be Mississippi's first female U.S. senator and will fill the Senate vacancy when veteran Senator Thad Cochran retires in April.

She served as a State Senator from 2000-2012 for her hometown of Brookhaven. After winning the election in 2011, she became the Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce starting in 2012.

Hyde-Smith stated, “I am truly humbled and honored that Governor Phil Bryant has asked me to serve as your next U.S. Senator. I am eager and excited to get to Washington to begin work on issues that are important to every Mississippian. I am extremely grateful for the work of Senator Thad Cochran. His contributions to the state of Mississippi have been invaluable,”

She was a registered Democrat until 2010 when she switched to the Republican party.

Not only is Smith the first female U.S. Senator to represent Mississippi, she's the 6th female Republican U.S. Senator in history.

Senator Roger Wicker commented on Hyde-Smith's appointment to the U.S. senate saying, “Governor Phil Bryant has made an excellent and historic pick in Cindy Hyde-Smith to be our next United States Senator. She served admirably in the Mississippi Senate and as our Commissioner of Agriculture, and I know she will be an effective, conservative Senator from day one. I look forward to being her colleague and working with her to serve all Mississippians.”

RELATED: Mississippi governor to appoint state's first female U.S. senator to Senate vacancy

Mississippians react to news of U.S. Senate appointment

After she's appointed she will immediately run for re-election on November 6 for the remainder of Cochran's term which expires in 2020. The next full Senate term would begin in 2021.

She's expected to be backed by the national and Mississippi GOP establishment in the coming election.

Democratic candidate Mike Espy will not comment until the formal announcement. Meanwhile, the New York Times reports this is alarming senior Republicans who believe it could create a messy special election and an opening for Democrats.

Some in the GOP are reportedly concerned that she may be vulnerable to the challenge by Senator Chris McDaniel, a firebrand conservative.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.