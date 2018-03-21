WATCH LIVE: Miss. governor appoints Cindy Hyde-Smith to U.S. Senate

Live video from MSNewsNow is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When MSNewsNow is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant will appoint State Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to Senate today at noon. The announcement is taking place at the Military Memorial Museum at the Old Train Depot in Brookhaven.

She will be Mississippi's first female U.S. senator and will fill the Senate vacancy when veteran Senator Thad Cochran retires in April.

Hyde-Smith served as a State Senator from 2000-2012 for her hometown of Brookhaven. After winning the election in 2011, she became the Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce starting in 2012.

She was a registered Democrat until 2010 when she switched to the Republican party.

Not only is Smith the first female US Senator to represent Mississippi, she's the 6th female Republican U.S. Senator in history.

After she's appointed she will immediately run for re-election on November 6 for the remainder of Cochran's term which expires in 2020. The next full Senate term would begin in 2021.

She's expected to be backed by the national and Mississippi GOP establishment in the coming election.

Democratic candidate Mike Espy will not comment until the formal announcement. Meanwhile, the New York Times reports this is alarming senior Republicans who believe it could create a messy special election and an opening for Democrats.

Some in the GOP are reportedly concerned that she may be vulnerable to the challenge by Senator Chris McDaniel, a firebrand conservative.

