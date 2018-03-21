New Mexico authorities capture suspect wrongfully released by Hinds Co.

Kenneth Lewis has been captured in New Mexico.

Lewis was arrested and charged for multiple armed robberies in Ridgeland and wrongfully released by Hinds County on February 27.

On February 27, Kenneth Lewis was due in court in Madison County for a preliminary hearing for two commercial robberies in Ridgeland, but when they got to his name he was nowhere to be found. It was later learned that he had been released from the Hinds County Jail a week ago.

