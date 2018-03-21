Pedestrian hit by vehicle on West Frontage Road in Richland

The Richland Police Department is working a wreck where a vehicle hit a pedestrian on West Frontage Road in front of Empire Trucking. Source: WLBT

The Richland Police Department is working a wreck where a vehicle hit a pedestrian on West Frontage Road in front of Empire Trucking. Source: WLBT

The Richland Police Department is working a wreck where a vehicle hit a pedestrian on West Frontage Road in front of Empire Trucking.

The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital. There is no word on his condition and there are no pending charges at this time for the driver of the vehicle.

Richland police are working on reconstructing the wreck.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.