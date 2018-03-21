Pedestrian hit by vehicle on West Frontage Road in Richland - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on West Frontage Road in Richland

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Richland Police Department is working a wreck where a vehicle hit a pedestrian on West Frontage Road in front of Empire Trucking. Source: WLBT The Richland Police Department is working a wreck where a vehicle hit a pedestrian on West Frontage Road in front of Empire Trucking. Source: WLBT
The Richland Police Department is working a wreck where a vehicle hit a pedestrian on West Frontage Road in front of Empire Trucking. Source: WLBT The Richland Police Department is working a wreck where a vehicle hit a pedestrian on West Frontage Road in front of Empire Trucking. Source: WLBT
RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Richland Police Department is working a wreck where a vehicle hit a pedestrian on West Frontage Road in front of Empire Trucking. 

The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital. There is no word on his condition and there are no pending charges at this time for the driver of the vehicle.

Richland police are working on reconstructing the wreck.  

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly