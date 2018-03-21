JPD recovers Secretary of State's stolen truck

It was stolen overnight from Hosemann's driveway in Jackson back in January.....Source: Secretary of State's Office

Jackson Police have recovered Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann's stolen stuck...It was stolen overnight from Hosemann's driveway in Jackson back in January.

Hosemann posted the theft of his 2013 Ford F150 on Facebook the next day.

We don't have any additional details on how or where the truck was recovered, but Hosemann posed for pictures with officers in front of the recovered truck.

