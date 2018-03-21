Who will replace the Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner?

So what happens now in terms of leadership at the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce? It is a huge state agency.

Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith's appointment to fill the vacancy of retiring Senator Thad Cochran will open a new vacancy at the top!

Here's what we know:

According to state law, Any vacancy will be filled by appointment of the Governor. It states the appointment is for the remainder of the term.

Meanwhile, reaction is pouring in. Her Republican opponent Senator Chris McDaniel recalled her prior party allegiance as a Democrat, saying

"The last thing the state of Mississippi needs in Washington is another moderate Democrat," said McDaniel. "Instead of unifying around my candidacy and beating the Democrats, the establishment is going to waste millions over what should have been a safe Republican seat in Mississippi."

And this from rival Democratic Mike Espy. The Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under the Clinton administration said he looks forward to discussing the issues facing production agriculture, global farm trade. And other issues which inhibit people from earning better livings.



U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said the Governor made an excellent and historic pick and I know she will be an effective, conservative Senator from day one.

Andy Taggart congratulated the senator-designate on receiving the governor's appointment. He wrote we should all thank her for her willingness to serve in this critically important role for our state and nation.

Governor Bryant was mum on who would be the next Agriculture Commissioner

"We've had some discussions about that, working on that today," said Governor Bryant. "They would serve as Agriculture Commissioner for the remainder of the unexpired term.



Congratulations as well coming in from Congressman Gregg Harper saying he fully supports Governor Bryant's selection of Commissioner Hyde-Smith. He called her a solid conservative that will represent Mississippi well and with great integrity.

