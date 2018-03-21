Canton mayor objects to Canton Municipal Utilities Board changes - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Canton mayor objects to Canton Municipal Utilities Board changes

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Canton Mayor William Truly filed a veto and objection to action taken by aldermen Tuesday night. Source: City of Canton Canton Mayor William Truly filed a veto and objection to action taken by aldermen Tuesday night. Source: City of Canton
CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Canton Mayor William Truly filed a veto and objection to action taken by aldermen Tuesday night.

The board voted to replace two members of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board citing a complete lack of fiscal responsibility.

Commissioners Cleotha Williams and L. C. Slaughter were removed and replaced by Stacy Spencer and London Smith.

The board also voted to rescind the October 2017 re-appointment of L.C. Slaughter, whose term ends in June.

Mayor Truly states his veto is in the best interest of the citizens of Canton.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly