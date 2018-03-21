Canton mayor objects to Canton Municipal Utilities Board changes

Canton Mayor William Truly filed a veto and objection to action taken by aldermen Tuesday night. Source: City of Canton

The board voted to replace two members of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board citing a complete lack of fiscal responsibility.

Commissioners Cleotha Williams and L. C. Slaughter were removed and replaced by Stacy Spencer and London Smith.

The board also voted to rescind the October 2017 re-appointment of L.C. Slaughter, whose term ends in June.

Mayor Truly states his veto is in the best interest of the citizens of Canton.

