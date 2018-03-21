18-year-old charged in Carroll County murder

Deputies responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. on Van Meter Street....Source: Raycom Image Bank.

Carroll County Deputies are investigating a murder that occurred Tuesday evening North Carrollton. Deputies responded to the call around 6:30 p.m. on Van Meter Street.

Twenty-year-old Juanvarous Hill from North Carrollton was found lying in the street. Hill had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses identified 18-year-old Tredarius Tremondre Burt, also from North Carrollton, as the shooter.

Burt was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Carroll Montgomery Correctional Facility.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

