21-year-old charged in Vicksburg murder

A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Feld Street in Vicksburg.

When police arrived they found 25-year-old Richard Rashad Albert of lying on the ground next to his home. He had been shot multiple times.

Witness told police 21-year-old Darrion Keenan Truly shot Albert multiple times after an argument.

Truly was last seen traveling north on Feld Street in a Silver Buick LeSabre.

He later turned himself in at police department around 3:49 p.m. Wednesday.

Truly was arrested and charged with murder and will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday March 30 around 10:00 a.m.

Truly is held without bond in the Issaquena County Correctional Facility.

