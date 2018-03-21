25-year-old man shot and killed in Vicksburg - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

25-year-old man shot and killed in Vicksburg

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Vicksburg police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Feld Street. Source: WLBT Vicksburg police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Feld Street. Source: WLBT
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Vicksburg police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Feld Street. 

According to officials the victim is 25-year-old Richard Albert. 

A person of interest is in custody. 

We have a crew on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly