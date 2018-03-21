25-year-old man shot and killed in Vicksburg

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Federal agents arrested a Tuskegee University coach Wednesday on drug distribution and gun charges.More >>
Federal agents arrested a Tuskegee University coach Wednesday on drug distribution and gun charges.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>