Hinds County District Attorney moves into Jackson police headquarters

Hinds County prosecutors say their new partnership will also alert them about cases they will be trying in the future, right away. Source: WLBT

Hinds County prosecutors say their new partnership will also alert them about cases they will be trying in the future, right away. Source: WLBT

Hinds County prosecutors say their new partnership will also alert them about cases they will be trying in the future, right away. Source: WLBT

Hinds County prosecutors say their new partnership will also alert them about cases they will be trying in the future, right away. Source: WLBT

Hinds County prosecutors say their new partnership will also alert them about cases they will be trying in the future, right away. Source: WLBT

Local prosecutors and crime fighters are hoping to improve their performance and public image through a new partnership.

The Hinds County District Attorney's office is now forming a closer working relationship with Jackson Police.

There is now an office inside the Jackson Police Department headquarters that is the home to an assistant district attorney. Prosecutors are now embedded with detectives working major crimes.

"They consult with detectives, give them legal advice, other methods of investigating the case, so over time it's very productive," said Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

"Come out to the scene, be there first hand and be available to conduct their own independent investigation," said Interim Police Chief Anthony Moore."

An assistant DA is also now present at the crime scene with investigators after major crimes happen. They're overseeing the collection of evidence and advising on where search warrants could be used to collect evidence to build stronger cases.

"I think that with the prosecutors and investigators working together on the initial investigation, we are very confident that once the case arrives to the DA's office that it will be a very well put together case and we'll be ready," said Shuler-Smith.

Hinds County prosecutors say their new partnership will also alert them about cases they will be trying in the future, right away.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.