Correctional officer trainee caught with contraband at Parchman

Another search of staff in the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ crackdown on contraband has led to the arrest of a correctional officer trainee and the seizure of numerous contraband items at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Shanquella Jones, 24, of Clarksdale, is charged under the prohibition statute for alcohol beverages, drugs, weapons, and other contraband in the correctional system. She was booked into the Sunflower County Jail after her arrest late Sunday night; her bond was set at $25,000.

Prison officials believe the items found in Jones’ vehicle after she reported to work were intended for a specific inmate. They include cell phones, cigars, bottles of juice mixed with alcohol, a pocket knife, cigarettes, cigarette lighters, a pair of hair clippers, and toothbrushes, The inmate’s name is not being disclosed because of the ongoing investigation.

Jones was hired in July. She faces termination.

A conviction under Mississippi §47-5-193, which Jones is charged, is a felony punishable by a prison sentence of three to 15 years and possibly a $25,000 fine, or both.

