Governor Bryant appoints Cindy Hyde-Smith to serve as Sen. Thad Cochran's replacement

Rumors were put to rest Wednesday as Governor Phil Bryant appointed Agriculture Commissioner Cindy-Hyde Smith as his replacement for Senator Thad Cochran.

The announcement was made in Hyde-Smith's hometown of Brookhaven Wednesday afternoon.

Cindy Hyde-Smith is a familiar name around the state. She served as a state senator for 12 years prior to being elected as Mississippi's Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce in 2011.

Now, she'll soon be headed to Washington.

"My fellow Mississippians, please help me welcome our next Senator from Mississippi, our dear friend, Cindy Hyde-Smith," said Governor Bryant.

With that announcement, history was made.

"Mississippi has had five senators over the past 70 years," explained Cindy Hyde-Smith. "1,2,3,4,5...over 70 years. And the history of this moment is not lost on me, Governor."

Not only does Cindy Hyde-Smith join the shortlist, but she will be the first female to represent Mississippi in any Congressional seat.

"I assure you, I realize the significance of this," she said. "This appointment is certainly not all about me. It's about every young person, just like my daughter, who can now realize that people like Governor Phil Bryant recognizes the competence, the character and the sincere call of duty in all people."

Hyde-Smith switched from the Democratic to Republican party in 2010. It's a part of her past that Chris McDaniel is already capitalizing on.

"There's a record out there," she noted. "There's no secret I was part of that party at one time, but my record stands where it stands. I've been a conservative forever and the good thing about that is I've been elected twice, statewide, as a Republican overwhelmingly."

Hyde-Smith noted her desire to protect second amendment rights, support our troops, repeal Obamacare, protecting rights of the unborn and defend our borders.

There was a lot of speculation about who the Governor would appoint, but he was quick to emphasize this during Wednesday's announcement.

"This decision is mine and mine alone," Governor Bryant emphasized. "But after it has been made, we need all Mississippians to stand with us if we are to be victorious."

With a campaign that will stretch until November, Hyde-Smith says she's ready.

"I am stronger today than I think I have ever been," Hyde-Smith said. "I feel the power of prayer and that armor or protection on me cause we're going to have some rough days ahead, but that's ok."

Cindy Hyde-Smith will be sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence in April.

