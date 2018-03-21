Jackson Fire Department on the scene of large house fire on Clin - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

Jackson Fire Department on the scene of large house fire on Clinton Blvd.

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JFD is on the scene of a large fire on Clinton Blvd. Source: WLBT JFD is on the scene of a large fire on Clinton Blvd. Source: WLBT
JFD is on the scene of a large fire on Clinton Blvd. Source: WLBT JFD is on the scene of a large fire on Clinton Blvd. Source: WLBT
JFD is on the scene of a large fire on Clinton Blvd. Source: WLBT JFD is on the scene of a large fire on Clinton Blvd. Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire at the corner of Colebrook Avenue and Clinton Blvd. 

This is a developing story.

We have a crew on the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly