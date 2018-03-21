Changes on University of Mississippi Medical Center's Campus

A new medical education building at UMMC has been named in honor of Governor Phil Bryant. Gov. Bryant and First Lady, Debra Bryant were there for the unveiling.

“I can tell you my feelings as I walked through the crowd in astonishment. It now becomes a heart of the medical city that was built by man but ordained by the creator of the universe as our own place of learning," said Gov. Bryant.

College and UMMC officials say Gov. Bryant played a key role in getting the millions needed to get this state-of-the-art facility up and running.

“Mississippi is the most medically underserved state in the nation," said University of Mississippi Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter. "In other words, we have the fewest doctors per capita among all 50 states. That is now going to change.”

Meanwhile, a bill is now on the way to the governor's desk to allow UMMC to relocate up to 7,000 bodies that may be buried on the campus. The bodies are patients of the state's first mental institution.

“What we are looking to do with our legislation is have the flexibility to exhume the remains, to preserve the dignity, relocate them to another place on our campus so we can have a memorial or something that is very appropriate to recognize those individuals," said Dr. Lou Ann Woodard. "This would free up space and use some space on campus for growth.”

