Delta State's Zack Shannon leads the nation in HRs and RBI

Mississippi State's Brent Rooker was one of the best hitters in the nation in 2017. Another Magnolia State hitter is one of the nation's best early in 2018.

Delta State 1B/RHP Zack Shannon leads ALL levels of NCAA baseball with 18 home runs and 51 RBI. Mind you he's done this in just 23 games.

The reigning Gulf South Player of the Year led Division II with 77 RBI last season. Shannon is on pace for another record campaign, the 19-4 Statesmen are ranked #1 in the nation by Perfect Game.

Zack's approach at the plate is three simple words: Hit it hard.

"Really my mindset at the plate is just hit it hard. I really don't care where it goes, what the outcome is, little jam shot base hit or home run. Anything that I think I can get the barrel on looks good to me, I think that's a good pitch. Up, down, in, out, I really don't have a preference. As long as they're going to keep going in the zone, I'm going to keep trying to punish it."

Delta State hosts Shorter this weekend in a GSC series. They'll play a doubleheader Saturday with the finale set for Sunday.

