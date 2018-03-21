Hinds sweeps #3 Jones County in MACJC baseball twinbill

Hinds and #3 Jones County faced off Wednesday in a MACJC showdown. The Eagles entered 13-3, the Bobcats 15-3. Sam Temple's crew left Ellisville with a doubleheader sweep, the finals 6-5 and 4-1.

Hinds improves to 15-3 overall, 3-1 in MACJC play.

