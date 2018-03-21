Hinds sweeps #3 Jones County in MACJC baseball twinbill

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Hinds and #3 Jones County faced off Wednesday in a MACJC showdown. The Eagles entered 13-3, the Bobcats 15-3. Sam Temple's crew left Ellisville with a doubleheader sweep, the finals 6-5 and 4-1.
@HindsCC_BB gets the sweep on the road against JCJC with a 6-5 win in game 1 and a 4-1 win in game 2!— Hinds CC Sports (@HindsCCSports) March 22, 2018
Hinds improves to 15-3 overall, 3-1 in MACJC play.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.