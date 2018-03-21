Jackson State rallies to beat Southeastern Louisiana

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State passed a non-conference test Wednesday night. The Tigers rallied to beat Southeastern Louisiana 4-3 at Bob Braddy Field.
Wesley Reyes got JSU on the board with a RBI triple in the 3rd. Robert Perteet cut into the deficit with a solo homer in the 6th. Omar Johnson's crew tacked on 2 runs in the 9th to complete the comeback.
Their opponent is 2nd place in the Southland Conference and notched wins over LSU and Mississippi State.
JSU improves to 14-6 overall. The SWAC East leaders travel to Alcorn State for a weekend series. Game 1 is Friday at 6:00pm.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.