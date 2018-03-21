Jackson State rallies to beat Southeastern Louisiana

Jackson State passed a non-conference test Wednesday night. The Tigers rallied to beat Southeastern Louisiana 4-3 at Bob Braddy Field.

Wesley Reyes got JSU on the board with a RBI triple in the 3rd. Robert Perteet cut into the deficit with a solo homer in the 6th. Omar Johnson's crew tacked on 2 runs in the 9th to complete the comeback.

Their opponent is 2nd place in the Southland Conference and notched wins over LSU and Mississippi State.

JSU improves to 14-6 overall. The SWAC East leaders travel to Alcorn State for a weekend series. Game 1 is Friday at 6:00pm.

