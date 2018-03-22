Warren County family still has hopes of finding family member missing almost 8 years

It's been almost 8 years since a Warren County man went missing. His family is holding onto hope that one day they will find him.

Thirty-one-year-old Jason Allen Ashley was reported missing May 27, 2010. His mother said that earlier that day he was at the Piggly Wiggly and said he would be home later that night. But he never came home.

The night that Jason went missing he was playing pool with friends right down the road. Surveillance video showed him leaving the café but he was never seen again."

When he failed to show up at work his mother called the Warren County Sheriff's office and reported him missing. Authorities got their first break 19 days later when his Gray Jeep was located just three miles from his home.

"A game warden with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries working in the Mahannah Wildlife Management district located the vehicle in the Mahannah Wildlife Management area in southern Issaquena County," said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

That's when the two-week search began.

"Warren County Sheriff's office along with the Issaquena Sheriff's office and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries searched for weeks and were not able to locate him or his body," added Sheriff Pace.

When they drained the swamp and he wasn't located they used helicopters and K9's but unfortunately came up empty.

The family doesn't want the community to forget his story and are asking for your help. If you have any information about his disappearance they ask you to please call CrimeStoppers.

