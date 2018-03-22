This Morning on WLBT: Big fire across from Mynelle Gardens

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Residents demand answers after Sacramento police officers who shot unarmed man.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
The woman says she was left to wait for two hours, despite her debilitating stomach pain.More >>
The woman says she was left to wait for two hours, despite her debilitating stomach pain.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>