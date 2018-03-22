Gas station on Clinton Blvd robbed at gunpoint; Source: WLBT

A gas station in Jackson was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

According to Jackson police, the Shell in the 4700 block of Clinton Blvd was held up by two armed men.

The men stole an undetermined amount of cash.

Jackson police released two pictures from the store's surveillance cameras. If you recognize these men, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Your information could be worth up to $2,500 if it leads to an arrest.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

