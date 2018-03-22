Boutique movie theater coming to Renaissance

Ridgeland is upping it's game by approving what is described as an exciting new vibe at Renaissance. Source: City of Ridgeland

How about taking in a movie in plush leather reclining chairs, along with dinner and cocktails served to you?

"It's actually six theaters with small venues about 75 seats in each one," said Mayor Gene McGee Thursday. "Of course, they will be able to have dinner served to them by waiters in there. It's a concept that is very popular in other states and actually a lot of people have been asking for this, so we are very excited about it."

"You can have a cocktail, have a meal and watch a good movie in a relaxed atmosphere unlike the other big movie theaters of today," said Mayor McGee.

It's a popular concept nationwide that is catching on. The upscale movie theater will be located at the north end of Renaissance.

"Retail growth is very important for Ridgeland," said Mayor McGee. "There is going to be restaurants and businesses coming to the area that have never been in the area before, never been in the state, and that just shows we are a leader in getting quality economic development to come here."

Plans are to mobilize for construction on April 1, with construction to begin in May.

A third phase of Renaissance is in the works and will be built south of the Natchez Trace Parkway on Highland Colony Parkway, with Costco as the anchor retailer.

