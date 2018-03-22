Pearl football receives 6A state championship rings - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl football receives 6A state championship rings

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

The undefeated Pirates received some more treasure Thursday afternoon. 16-0 Pearl celebrated their MHSAA 6A title by revealing state championship rings.

Head coach John Perry said the rings were the result of a $45,000 fundraising effort by the community. Pearl finished the season #63 in the MaxPreps National Rankings. The Pirates won their first football state championship in school history.

