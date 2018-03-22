Pearl football receives 6A state championship rings

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The undefeated Pirates received some more treasure Thursday afternoon. 16-0 Pearl celebrated their MHSAA 6A title by revealing state championship rings.
More treasure for the 16-0 Pearl Pirates. Check out the ring reveal for the 6A state champions.— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 22, 2018
Thanks to @jperry_pearl for letting us come by today. Hear from Coach tonight at 9:30pm @Fox40News, 10:00pm @WLBT pic.twitter.com/CJDAZBVEVB
Head coach John Perry said the rings were the result of a $45,000 fundraising effort by the community. Pearl finished the season #63 in the MaxPreps National Rankings. The Pirates won their first football state championship in school history.
