Pearl football receives 6A state championship rings

The undefeated Pirates received some more treasure Thursday afternoon. 16-0 Pearl celebrated their MHSAA 6A title by revealing state championship rings.

Thanks to @jperry_pearl for letting us come by today. Hear from Coach tonight at 9:30pm @Fox40News, 10:00pm @WLBT pic.twitter.com/CJDAZBVEVB — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 22, 2018

Head coach John Perry said the rings were the result of a $45,000 fundraising effort by the community. Pearl finished the season #63 in the MaxPreps National Rankings. The Pirates won their first football state championship in school history.