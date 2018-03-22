Jim Hill High School guidance counselor charged with sexual batt - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

Jim Hill High School guidance counselor charged with sexual battery

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A guidance counselor at Jim Hill High School has been arrested and charged with sexual battery. 

Gary Parker was arrested Wednesday, March 21 after an administrator with Jim Hill contacted Campus Enforcement to report an allegation made by a student of inappropriate contact by a faculty member with a student during the school day. 

Parker is no longer employed with the Jackson Public School District. 

Parker was transported to the Hinds County Jail. 

