CONSIDER THIS: Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Governor Bryant made it official this week when he announced he is appointing state Ag Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to fill the Senate seat of Thad Cochran when he retires in the coming days.

It is an historic event for the state. The new Senator will be the first female Senator to represent the state in Washington. Cindy Hyde-Smith is also Mississippi's first female agriculture commissioner, so she has a track record of leading the way. It is exciting that our state finally has a female Congressional representative.

Unfortunately, Mississippi and Vermont are the only two U.S. states never to have elected a woman to Congress. And even though she wasn’t elected this time, having her as our representative sends an important message to all women across our state and the country. It is an opportunity to shine a positive light on Mississippi and tear down another long-standing, unflattering statistic.

Good luck soon-to-be Senator Hyde-Smith. Serve us well in D.C.

