Malik Newman prepares for Sweet 16 with Kansas

A Jackson native is two wins away from the Final Four. Kansas sophomore Malik Newman arrived in Omaha for the Sweet 16.

The Jayhawks will face Clemson Friday in the Midwest Regional. Newman has had a stellar March for KU, averaging 22 points per game in five straight victories. He broke down the Tigers in Thursday's press conference.

"They have three terrific guards that can get their own shot," Newman said. "They play good off one another. We just have to do a good job of containing those guards, and they have a really good big."

Malik dropped 30 in the Big 12 semifinals and 28 in the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Callaway alum credits his teammates for turning him around after struggling at the end of the regular season.

"Besides doing some soul searching, my teammates kept confidence in me, the coaching staff did. That played a real big part," Newman said. "When I was inconsistent, guys like Devonte' Graham, Lagerald Vick, those guys were still coming to me, telling me you gotta go play, you gotta score, you gotta be aggressive."

Kansas and Clemson play Friday at 6:07pm. The game will be televised on CBS.