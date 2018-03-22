Mississippi State women's hoops prepares for Sweet 16 in Kansas City

MSU arrived in KC Wednesday night. Thursday was all about Vic Schaefer's crew preparing for the Sweet 16.

Mississippi State practiced and met the media at the Sprint Center. Roshunda Johnson didn't workout with the team Thursday morning. The senior is attending her grandfather's funeral in Arkansas. Schaefer said "we anticipate her being here" for Friday's game vs. NC State.

Coach sees a Wolfpack squad that's similar to the maroon and white. "They're a little like us, just a hard-noticed defensive team, they bring two athletic kids off the bench with some size as well and another big guard."

MSU is in the Sweet 16 for the 3rd straight season. Victoria Vivians says the approach is a little different. "It's changed a lot because you know my first time we was just going in here and I feel like we weren't as good as we are now. We was just happy to be in the Sweet 16. Now it's like an expectation, like, we do this on the regular and we need to come out here and finish and try to win a National Championship."

They say you earn your trophy at practice and pick it up at the championship game.



We believe that. #HailState?? pic.twitter.com/W5LZyrMJFu — MSU W. Basketball (@HailStateWBK) March 22, 2018

Mississippi State faces NC State Friday in the Kansas City Regional semifinal. Tipoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.