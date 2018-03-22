ENTER TO WIN the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home

The giveaway will be live on WLBT April 22 Source: St. Jude

Win a house and help save kids' lives! That's what St. Jude hopes to do with it's Dream Home Giveaway.

Get your $100 ticket for a chance to win this $475,000 home or another great prize, while helping St. Jude end childhood cancer.

Prizes include:

A Mississippi Braves VIP Experience with first pitch and 4 season tickets, valued at $2,500 (courtesy of Mississippi Braves) - Tickets on Sale Prize deadline Jan. 26

$2,500 VISA gift card (courtesy of McKee Reality) - Early Bird Prize deadline March 2

$5,000 VISA gift card - Bonus Prize deadline April 6

$1,000 VISA gift card (courtesy of Regions Bank)

Movie tickets for a year (courtesy of Malco Grandview Cinema)

$1,000 Belk gift card (courtesy of Welch Law Firm, P.A.)

Artesso SmartTouch Technology Kitchen Faucet in stainless, with soap dispenser (courtesy of Brizo)

Bull BBQ Angus grill and cart (courtesy of Outdoor Solutions of MS)

The open house tours begin on March 24. Tour the house and register for free to be eligible to win a $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of Miskelly Furniture.

The Mail-in ticket deadline is April 17.

The winner will be drawn on April 22 and the drawing will be held LIVE on WLBT.

You can tour the home on the following days:

March 24 – April 15

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays, noon – 5 p.m.

Address:

Crossview Plantation

138 Crossview Place

Brandon, MS 39047

Get your tickets now! You can also call (800) 371-6789 for tickets.

