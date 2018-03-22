Report: President Trump will not endorse Cindy Hyde Smith in November

If President Trump had his way, Governor Bryant would be taking over Senator Thad Cochran seat, at least that's what an article published Wednesday on the Politico website says.

According to the article, when Governor Bryant declined to appoint himself and chose Hyde-Smith, White House officials told the Governor this week President Trump did not plan to campaign for or endorse Cindy Hyde-Smith if she was appointed to the seat, saying they were worried that the former Democrat would lose.

Hyde-Smith switched parties while serving in the state senate eight years ago.

Some Republicans are concerned that Chris McDaniel, who is running for the seat in November, will use her past party affiliation against her in the race.

Senator Cochran, citing health problems, announced his resignation earlier this month, effective April 1.

