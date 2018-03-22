Madison police investigating reports of thefts from unlocked cars

Residents are reminded to lock their automobiles’ doors when not in use and to not leave valuables within their automobiles. Source: WLBT

Thursday morning, the Madison Police Department received reports of the thefts of items from the inside of unlocked automobiles that were parked at home overnight on Kaye Drive and Longwood Trail in the City of Madison.

Investigators with the Madison Police Department are actively investigating these incidents.

Residents are reminded to lock their automobiles’ doors when not in use and to not leave valuables within their automobiles.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.