How the November special election for Cochran's Senate seat is shaping up

We're still months away from the November special election to fill Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be open seat and that leaves a lot of questions about how the list of candidates will shape up. Source: WLBT

We're still months away from the November special election to fill Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be open seat and that leaves a lot of questions about how the list of candidates will shape up. Source: WLBT

We're still months away from the November special election to fill Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be open seat and that leaves a lot of questions about how the list of candidates will shape up. Source: WLBT

We're still months away from the November special election to fill Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be open seat and that leaves a lot of questions about how the list of candidates will shape up. Source: WLBT

We're still months away from the November special election to fill Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open seat and that leaves a lot of questions about how the list of candidates will shape up. Candidates aren't even official yet.

They can't file papers until Senator Cochran is out of office and the Governor sets the rules of the special election.

The campaign attacks are starting early, especially on the Republican side.

Chris McDaniel's campaign sent an email Wednesday night with the subject line, "She's a....Democrat".

He's referring to the Governor's appointee Cindy Hyde-Smith and her previous party switch.

She made this statement following Wednesday's announcement:

"I've been a conservative forever," said Cindy Hyde-Smith. "And the good thing about that is I've been elected twice as a statewide as a Republican overwhelmingly."

Republican author and analyst Andy Taggart notes that he has great admiration for Cindy Hyde-Smith and says he has no doubt that she'll serve honorably as the state's first female U.S. Senator.

Still, he said this:

"I'm significantly concerned about what happens in the rough and tumble of the campaign and in a special election in November in what is appropriately called a jungle primary, right? It's all against all in that race," noted Taggart. "And I really do have a significant concern about what would happen on election day and waking up the next morning and having deep regrets about not trying to do something about it myself."

Taggart expects he'll make a decision in the coming weeks once the seat becomes open at the beginning of April. We asked if he's concerned about the further fracturing of the votes if he or anyone else enters the race.

"I think it is certainly very plausible that other Democrats could get in the race," said Taggart. "I think it's at least reasonably plausible that more Republicans could get into the race. So, is the breaking up of all the vote a factor to consider? It certainly is. Although, in my mind, the most important factor to consider is what's best for the state of Mississippi and the United States of America with the historic opportunity to have a new Senator sent from Mississippi."

As mentioned, the Governor will set the timeline for when candidates must file papers. So, there's still plenty of time for the line-up to change.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.