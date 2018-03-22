Adjacent big box retailers closing In Jackson

Two adjacent retailers on County Line Road are soon to close their doors in the city of Jackson. Toy's R Us and Academy Sports and Outdoors will be shutting down operations at their stores in the coming weeks.

Toys r Us has postponed their liquidation sale as part of their bankruptcy closing nationwide. Their exact closing date is yet to be determined.

Academy will be closing down on April 6, the day before they open their new store in Madison.

Shoppers we talked to say it could be hard to find someone to fill the retail void.

Madison residents who shop at the Jackson store are glad it will be closer to them.

We talked to Academy officials Thursday asking them why they decided to close their Jackson store. They told us they wanted a new, improved shopping experience for their customers.

The new store opens on April 7.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.