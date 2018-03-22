State Supreme court refuses to review appeal for Lincoln County man

Cook shot and killed 18-year-old Marvin Durr and was convicted in 2003. Source: MS Department of Corrections

Jerrard Cook was charged with capital murder at 17-years-old but Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court refused to review the appeal of the life sentence for the Brookhaven man.

Cook shot and killed 18-year-old Marvin Durr and was convicted in 2003.

Prosecutors say he shot the victim in the head because he wanted to use his car in a robbery. When he couldn't move Durr's body inside the car, he sat on it, drove to an isolated area and the car was set on fire to destroy evidence.

Cook appealed to the State Supreme Court to be declared eligible for parole because of his age at the time of the murder.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld his life without parole sentence citing the circuit judge did not abuse his discretion in declining to declare Cook parole eligible.

The court also said his sentence did not violate the United State or Mississippi Constitutions.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved