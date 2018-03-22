Vicksburg’s Mayor proposes stiffer penalties for illegally discharging a firearm in the city

A community forum is underway in Vicksburg to discuss the increase in gun violence. City officials admit they are concerned about gun violence on the streets.

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Wednesday.They are trying to combat this problem, but they know it won’t be easy.

“What we want at the end of the day is zero tolerance for crime and also if you come in Vicksburg and commit a crime you will pay dearly,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

Mayor Flaggs says the recent outbreak of violence in bars, businesses, and neighborhoods is disturbing. Deputy police chief Robert Stewart agrees. He pointed to the latest shooting that left one man dead.

“There is so much senseless violence here and nationwide,” said Stewart.

The main goal now is to find some way to stop the violence. They say it starts with expanding city neighborhood watch programs and working with business owners to improve security at their establishments.

“The community is telling me when I go to Walmart and I go to the mall, They are telling me they want it safe in Vicksburg,” said Flaggs.

The mayor and police have also come up with a proposed plan to strengthen the penalties for discharging firearms illegally in the city.

“We will make it a mandatory sentence and fine if you discharge a firearm in the city of Vicksburg.

It will be $500 fine, 30 days in jail and we will confiscate the weapon, take the weapon," said Flaggs. "That will be another weapon have off the streets of Vicksburg.”

According to police, they received more than 130 calls of people discharging firearms in an unsafe way this year.

“Some people think that discharging a weapon in the city sounds like a minor offense," said Stewart. "But it’s very serious because a person can be struck, a projectile can strike someone’s property and cause damage, and it doesn’t have to be in the general vicinity, it can be blocks away because the projectile is going to come down and strike somebody sooner or later.”

The board of aldermen in Vicksburg will vote on the proposed ordinance Friday at 10 a.m.

