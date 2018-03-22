2018 St. Jude Dream Home open house begins Saturday

Beginning Saturday, you can tour the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home in Brandon. Source: WLBT

Beginning Saturday, you can tour the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home in Brandon.

The ribbon is cut, kicking off the open house. The four bedroom, three bath home is located off Holly Bush Road in the Crossview Plantation. It is valued at $475,000.

One mother explains to supporters how every $100 ticket represents life to a child fighting devastating illnesses.

Her daughter was diagnosed with stage three melanoma at the age of 4.

"By the time they discovered that she had melanoma, it was in her lymph nodes in her pelvic area and they had to do emergency surgery to remove those lymph nodes and then after that, she was able to get her chemo," explained Lara Buford.

Her daughter is now 11-years-old and is still a patient at St. Jude. She says the Dream Home makes it possible for children to live and their families don't have to worry about getting a bill.

This is the tenth year Deep South Custom Homes has built the Dream Home.

You can visit Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m..

