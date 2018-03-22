Biloxi felon sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Drug Enforcement Administration as part of a violent crime initiative. Source: Harrison County Jail

31-year-old John Wayne Clark, of Biloxi, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 120 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The firearm was forfeited to the government.

On May 7, 2015, DEA agents received information that Clark, a former member of the Simon City Royals, would be driving from Biloxi to Gulfport with a large amount of methamphetamine.

In a search of his vehicle following a traffic stop, law enforcement found $652 in cash on the console, a .357 revolver in the engine compartment and a large quantity of methamphetamine behind the radio bezel in the dash.

Clark was out on bond on two state felony drug charges at the time. Judge Ozerden ordered his federal sentence to run consecutive to his state sentence.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Drug Enforcement Administration as part of a violent crime initiative.

