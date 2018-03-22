Picayune men sentenced to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

They were part of a five-person indictment against a group of individuals who were distributing methamphetamine in the Picayune area. - Source: Raycom Image Bank

41-year-old Timothy Jackson and 33-year-old Paul Simmons, Jr., both from Picayune, were sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden for their roles in the distribution of methamphetamine.

Jackson was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, and Simmons was sentenced to 89 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Jackson and Simmons both pled guilty on December 14, 2017, to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

They were part of a five-person indictment against a group of individuals who were distributing methamphetamine in the Picayune area.

