Parker Caracci shuts the door as #5 Ole Miss beats #11 Texas A&M

A Jackson Prep alum was clutch Thursday in Aggieland.
Parker Caracci entered in the bottom of the 8th with #5 Ole Miss leading #11 Texas A&M 5-4. The Aggies loaded the bases with 1 out but Caracci got back to back punchouts to maintain the Rebel lead.
Forget about the curveball, @ParkerCaracci. Give 'em the heater!— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 23, 2018
?? https://t.co/cLtgRCQ9ib pic.twitter.com/BTWx84TWCF
Wow. @OleMissBSB RHP Parker Caracci joins the #HeatSheet. With bases loaded, he punches out Braden Shewmake and Logan Foster on 95 and 96 mph fastballs, respectively. Huge moment and Caracci stepped up. #mlbdraft— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 23, 2018
Parker struck out two more in the 9th to complete the save and give the Rebels a 5-4 victory. His ERA isn't perfect but it's close: 0.61.
Nick Fortes had 3 RBI in the victory, including a two-run homer in the 2nd.
You've got to see this shot by @nickfortes7! ??— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 23, 2018
?? https://t.co/cLtgRCyyqD pic.twitter.com/61GypqJSDo
#5 Ole Miss improves to 21-2 overall, 3-1 in SEC play. Game 2 of the series is Friday at 6:00pm. The matchup will be televised on the SEC Network.
