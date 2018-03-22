Parker Caracci shuts the door as #5 Ole Miss beats #11 Texas A&M

A Jackson Prep alum was clutch Thursday in Aggieland.

Parker Caracci entered in the bottom of the 8th with #5 Ole Miss leading #11 Texas A&M 5-4. The Aggies loaded the bases with 1 out but Caracci got back to back punchouts to maintain the Rebel lead.

Wow. @OleMissBSB RHP Parker Caracci joins the #HeatSheet. With bases loaded, he punches out Braden Shewmake and Logan Foster on 95 and 96 mph fastballs, respectively. Huge moment and Caracci stepped up. #mlbdraft — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 23, 2018

Parker struck out two more in the 9th to complete the save and give the Rebels a 5-4 victory. His ERA isn't perfect but it's close: 0.61.

Nick Fortes had 3 RBI in the victory, including a two-run homer in the 2nd.

#5 Ole Miss improves to 21-2 overall, 3-1 in SEC play. Game 2 of the series is Friday at 6:00pm. The matchup will be televised on the SEC Network.