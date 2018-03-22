Northwest Rankin beats Madison Central in softball showdown

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Madison Central and Northwest Rankin renewed their rivalry Thursday on the the softball diamond. The Lady Cougars rallied to beat the Lady Jaguars 5-4.
Our highlights include a three-run triple by Jane Claire Jenkins and a RBI by Sydney Phillips.
NW Rankin moves to 9-4 overall, 3-0 in district play.
