Northwest Rankin beats Madison Central in softball showdown

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Madison Central and Northwest Rankin renewed their rivalry Thursday on the the softball diamond. The Lady Cougars rallied to beat the Lady Jaguars 5-4.

Our highlights include a three-run triple by Jane Claire Jenkins and a RBI by Sydney Phillips.

NW Rankin moves to 9-4 overall, 3-0 in district play.

